THE CONVERSATION STARTS HERE.
Variety & Rolling Stone Truth Seekers Summit presented by Paramount+, explores the art of documentary and investigative storytelling.
Don’t miss exclusive keynote conversations and panel discussions with leading documentary filmmakers, journalists, and cultural trendsetters making an impact and effecting change.
Registration for the live stream is free but required for access.
Agenda
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM ET
Arrivals and Networking
9:30 AM - 9:40 AM ET
Opening Remarks – Variety and Rolling Stone
Sean Woods - Deputy Editor, Rolling Stone
Ramin Setoodeh - Co-Editor-in-Chief, Variety
9:40 AM - 10:20 AM ET
Politics in the Zeitgeist
Abby Phillip - CNN Anchor and Political Correspondent
Yamiche Alcindor - Washington Correspondent, NBC News
Katy Tur - Anchor, MSNBC’s "Katy Tur Reports"
Geoff Bennett - Co-Anchor, PBS News Hour
Tony Dokoupil - CBS Mornings Co-Host
Ramin Setoodeh - Co-Editor-in-Chief, Variety
10:20 AM - 10:45 AM ET
Fireside Chat with Susan Zirinsky, President, See It Now Studios, CBS News
Susan Zirinsky - President, See It Now Studios, CBS News
Brian Steinberg (Moderator) - Senior TV Editor, Variety
10:45 AM - 11:05 AM ET
Networking Break
11:05 AM - 11:35 AM ET
Keynote Conversation with Filmmaker Alex Gibney
Alex Gibney - Oscar and Emmy-winning Filmmaker
Gus Wenner (Moderator) - CEO, Rolling Stone
11:35 AM - 12:05 PM ET
Trailblazers in Investigative Reporting
John Walsh - Host and Executive Producer, “America’s Most Wanted”
Callahan Walsh - Co-Host, “America’s Most Wanted”
Brenna Ehrlich (Moderator) - Chief Research Editor, Rolling Stone
12:05 PM - 1:05 PM ET
Networking Lunch
1:05 PM - 1:45 PM ET
Best Mashup - Politics, Humor, Pop Culture
Amber Ruffin - Tony, Emmy and WGA Award-nominated Writer and Comedian
Charlamagne Tha God - Co-Host, "The Breakfast Club"
Lewis Black - Correspondent, "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart"
Alex Edelman - Comedian & Writer, "Just for Us"
Aramide Tinubu (Moderator) - TV Critic, Variety
A look at the achievements of top entertainers who integrate current events, cultural moments and their point of view into their work. Where do they draw inspiration? What are highlights from their projects? Writers, producers, stand-up comedians and other creative talent share their stories.
1:45 PM - 2:05 PM ET
Fireside Chat with Nancy Grace, Host, “Crime Stories with Nancy Grace” and Founder/Publisher of CrimeOnline
Nancy Grace - Host, “Crime Stories with Nancy Grace” and Founder/Publisher of CrimeOnline
Tatiana Seigel (Moderator) - Executive Editor, Film and Media, Variety
2:05 PM - 2:45 PM ET
Documentary Panel
Alex Stapleton - Director, “God Save Texas”, "How Music Got Free""
Rahman Ali Bugg - Director, “Exposing Parchman,” “Welcome to Rap City”
Fisher Stevens - Filmmaker, “Beckham”
Dan D'Daddario (Moderator) - Chief Correspondent, Variety
Adam Bhala Lough - Co-director & Executive Producer, HBO’s "Telemarketers"
Lana Wilson - Director, “Look Into My Eyes”
Meet the minds behind recent breakout documentaries. What are strategies to land upon a topic and drive a compelling narrative around a true story? Standout documentary filmmakers lift back the curtain on their experiences.
2:45 PM - 3:30 PM ET
True Crime Masters Tell All
Muta’Ali Muhammad - Filmmaker, “MoviePass MovieCrash,” “Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn”
Christian Hansen - Cast & EP, “American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders”
Amara Cofer - Host and Co-Creator, "Black Girl Gone"
Brian Knappenberger - Director, “Trials of Gabriel Fernandez and Turning Point”
Andrew Jarecki - Emmy-winning Executive Producer/Creator, The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst Parts 1 & 2
Geeta Gandbhir - Director, “Born in Synanon”
CT Jones (Moderator) - Culture Writer, Rolling Stone
A look at the achievements of producers, directors and writers of true crime projects. What does it take to break through to audiences? How are crime subjects chosen - what are filmmaking strategies for this storytelling genre? Creative masters of true crime spill their stories.
3:30 PM - 4:00 PM ET
Truth Seekers Award Presentation and Q&A
E. Jean Carroll - Journalist
Tessa Stuart (Moderator) - Senior Writer, Rolling Stone
Robbie Kaplan - Founding Partner, Kaplan Martin LLP
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM ET
Cocktail Networking Reception
Speakers
Andrew Jarecki
Emmy-winning Executive Producer/Creator, The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst Parts 1 & 2
