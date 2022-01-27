The Intersection of Media & Technology
Variety returns in-person for its annual Entertainment & Technology Summit, presented by City National Bank on September 26. This one-day event will explore advancing technology’s impact on TV, film, gaming, music, digital media and consumer brands.
Agenda
9:00 AM - 9:20 AM PT
Conversation with Adam Aron, CEO, AMC Theatres
Adam Aron - CEO and President, AMC Theatres
9:20 AM - 10:00 AM PT
Entertainment Content Visionaries
Malik Ducard - Chief Content Officer, Pinterest
Abhijay Prakash - President, Blumhouse
Lisa Katz - President, Scripted, NBCUniversal Entertainment
Ben Davis - EVP, Original Programming, AMC Networks and AMC Studios
A view from the top looking at new strategies to deliver entertainment that connects with modern audiences. As Hollywood takes a quality over quantity approach to entertainment production, what is the new formula to break through and create fans for today’s content? With strikes in the rearview mirror, how is our industry buckling back into production across entertainment categories and platforms?
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM PT
Advancing Financial Operations in an Uncertain Media Marketplace
In a volatile economy, companies in the entertainment and media industries are focusing to make processes and infrastructure lean and efficient. Hear strategies to identify solutions and collaborative tools that businesses can use to streamline processes and improve operations in entertainment and media.
10:30 AM - 11:10 AM PT
Generative AI – Succeeding With the Genie Out of the Bottle.
Phil Wiser - CTO, Paramount Global
Eli Collins - VP, Google Deep Mind
Victoria Bousis - Director & Creative Technologist
Katja Reitemeyer - Director, Data Science and AI, Media and Entertaiment, Nvidia
Michael Wise - CTO, Universal Pictures
Abi Ashok - VP Marketing, Expedia Group
As the shock of generative AI’s introduction to the entertainment industry wears off, AI thought leaders will explore how our community will now work to succeed with this transformative technology. Who are the AI technology leaders who might guide us to new business and creative heights in film, TV, music and gaming? How are executives approaching the right way to integrate AI, considering some hesitation and uncertainty about the tech’s impact? AI chiefs converge to share how they are maximizing opportunities in AI across our industry
11:25 AM - 12:05 PM PT
Power Couple: Entrepreneurship + Entertainment
Asa Kalama - VP & Executive Creative Director, Walt Disney Imagineering
Asad Qizilbash - SVP of Product & Head of PlayStation Production, PlayStation Production
Justina Omokhua - SVP, Beyonce’s Parkwood Entertainment
Adam Bergman - Group Vice President, Advertising & Data Sales, Vizio
Donald Mustard - Partner, AGBO
The entertainment industry is in overdrive to grow audiences, shore up business models for our streaming era, and land on that next big idea. Who are the tastemakers, trailblazers, and innovators who taking chances, spearheading out-of-the-box projects and initiatives that will measurably expand our entertainment industry? Enterprising leaders across the entertainment and media industry discuss how they are charting new paths for their businesses.
12:20 PM - 1:00 PM PT
Marketer Renaissance – Masters of Storytelling Across Platforms
Mike Benson - President & CMO, CBS
Danielle Bekas - EVP International Marketing, Warner Bros. Pictures
Danielle De Palma - EVP Global Marketing, Paramount Pictures
Kristine Segrist - VP Consumer Marketing, Canva
Jennifer Storms - CMO, Entertainment and Sports, NBCUniversal
Elana Sulzer - Head of Entertainment, Snap
Marketers must be more creative than ever to connect with audiences whose attention is wildly divided across media platforms and entertainment options. Increasingly to stand out, campaigns are becoming as compelling as top creator/influencer videos, as riveting as scenes from popular films and TV series, and as big of an experience as theme park rides. How are marketers making their mark as premier storytellers – outdoor, online, via TV, print, merchandise and other mediums? Leading marketers and their partners talk about how they are executing campaigns that make an impact through storytelling.
2:00 PM - 2:25 PM PT
Keynote Conversation with Channing Dungey, Chairman and CEO, Warner Bros. Television Group
Channing Dungey - Chairman and CEO, Warner Bros. Television Group
2:25 PM - 2:40 PM PT
Spotlight with Tim O'Brien, Chief Revenue Office, Scopely
2:40 PM - 3:10 PM PT
Building Cultural Bridges in the Global Streaming Entertainment Era
Charlotte Maines - Director, EDS Ads & Monetization, Fire TV
Rachel Delphin - Chief Marketing Officer, Twitch
Seventy percent of consumers want to see more authentic, cross-cultural stories in the media, according to recent research from Amazon Ads; however, increased demand for this content requires a deeper understanding of the values, sensitivities, and expectations of diverse audiences. How can marketers successfully achieve this balance to better connect with a global customer base in today’s streaming entertainment era? In this session, a panel of Amazon leaders representing different entertainment services and divisions will address how the streaming media landscape can serve as a conduit for diversifying audience reach, while also building brand equity and customer trust.
3:10 PM - 3:50 PM PT
Perfecting the Business of Streaming
Alisa Bowen - President, Disney+
Annie Luo - EVP of Global Partnerships and Strategic Development, Peacock
Charlie Collier - President of Media, Roku
Pierluigi Gazzolo - CEO, ViX, Inc., TelevisaUnivision, Inc.
As the frothy days of free-wheeling spending and throwing anything at the wall to see if it sticks are gone for streaming, what comes next? In this new buttoned-up world, where results matter – what business models are succeeding? How might bundling bring new stability to media companies? How might further investment in ad-supported FAST channels bring upside to this streaming era? What new partnerships, programming acquisitions and new tech innovations are poised to advance our streaming industry? Leading streaming execs explore how they are driving their businesses forward.
3:50 PM - 4:10 PM PT
Keynote Conversation with Peter Safran, Co-Chairman and Co-CEO, DC Studios
Pete Safran - Co-Chairman and Co-CEO, DC Studios
4:10 PM - 4:50 PM PT
Podcast All-Stars
Jesse Tyler Ferguson - Host, “Dinner’s on Me with Jesse Tyler Ferguson”
Jenna Ushkowitz - Host, “And That's What You REALLY Missed”
Iliza Shlesinger - Host, “Ask Iliza Anything”
Whitney Cummings - Host, “Good For You”
Lamorne Morris - Host, “The Mess Around,” “The Lamorning After”
Join hosts and creators of popular podcasts as they reveal their secrets to success. What strategies work best to keep listeners coming back episode after episode? How might podcast talent forge uniquely strong bonds with audiences and build fierce followings across social/digital media? Leading voices in podcasting share a peek behind the curtain.
Speakers
2024 Partners
Presenting
Premier
Supporting
Sponsorship & Table Sales
Michelle Fine- Smith
michelle.fine-smith@variety.com
Registration & Group Ticket Rates
Flavio Gomez
flgomez@variety.com
Programming
Susanne Ault
susanne.ault@variety.com
