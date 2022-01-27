Shaping the Future of Entertainment
Join us for a full-day of insightful keynotes, engaging panel discussions, and exclusive networking opportunities with the top executives, creators and disruptors shaping the future of Hollywood and beyond.
This one-day event will explore the trends, tools and strategies revolutionizing the way we experience entertainment from advancements in AI and gaming to creator marketing.
The event will be at The London West Hollywood.
Agenda
Keynote Roundtable: The Future of the Streaming Industry
An exploration into where the streaming content industry is headed next, given new pressures to connect with audiences who are more fragmented than ever across entertainment options.
Brett Paul - President, Warner Bros. Television Group and Chief Operating Officer, WBD US Networks
Katherine Pope - President, Sony Pictures Television
Lisa Katz - President, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Entertainment
Alison Hoffman - President, STARZ Networks
Laura Lancaster - Head of Co-Production and Ongoing Series, Amazon Studios
Keynote Conversation with Matt and Ross Duffer, Creators, Executive Producers, “Stranger Things”
Hear the behind the scenes of the fan favorite series as it enters its final season, launching over three parts this November.
Matt & Ross Duffer - Creators & Executive Producers, “Stranger Things”
Michael Schneider (Moderator) - TV Editor, Variety
The Booming Live Experience Economy
An exploration into how building out a live experience strategy is critical to drive growth for consumer and entertainment brands and franchises. Who are the leaders creating experiences that can strengthen fandom as well as offer new revenue streams for companies? What are the latest trends in live experiences, spanning themed activations, festivals, sporting events and more that are succeeding? Top minds behind live experiences share their stories.
Josh Simon - VP, Consumer Products and Experiences, Netflix
Rahul Gautam - Global TMT Consulting Leader and Americas Media and Entertainment Consulting Leader, EY
Simon Robinson - COO, WB Studios and Head of Global Experiences
Judy Lee - Global Head of Experiences, Pinterest
Groundbreakers of Creator Marketing
In a now maturing space, a look at leaders who are continuing to make an impact with creator marketing strategies. What does it take to connect with audiences who are quick to move from trend to trend; influencer to influencer? Who is continuing to successfully breakthrough in aligning with the social media/creator community?
Spencer Collantes - VP Creative Marketing, Neon
Margaret Walker - EVP, Entertainment Marketing, NBCUniversal
Dustin Sandoval - VP, Digital Marketing, The Walt Disney Studios
Dalia Ganz - EVP, Digital & Marketing, Warner Records
Conversation with Jody Gerson, Chairman and CEO, Universal Music Publishing Group and Phil Schermer, Founder & CEO of Project Healthy Minds
Hear how the entertainment industry is using new technologies to drive awareness about mental health.
Jody Gerson - Chairman and CEO, Universal Music Publishing Group
Phil Schermer - Founder & CEO, Project Healthy Minds
Networking Lunch
Leveling Up in the Entertainment Industry: AI to Unlock New Creative Frontiers
A look at the trailblazers who are putting AI into action across the entertainment and media industry. How might advancing AI technology provide new gifts to the creative community and audiences alike? Might AI provide new catalysts for human ingenuity?
Shahrzad Rafati - Founder and CEO, RHEI
Jenn Lockhart - SVP of Sales, Midwest & West Coast, Teads
Pouya Shahbazian - Producer, (Divergent; American Honey; Love, Victor;) and CEO, Staircase Studios, AI
Dan Reich - EVP & Global Head of Product and Design, Paramount+, Pluto TV and BET+
Keynote Conversation with Producer Jerry Bruckheimer, (F1: The Movie)
Hear about the latest trends in filmmaking from prolific, accomplished and Academy Award nominated producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who most recently produced this summer’s blockbuster ‘F1.’
Jerry Bruckheimer - Producer, "F1: The Movie"
Behind the Scenes with Zeam, featuring John Stamos and Jack Perry
John Stamos - Actor, Producer, Best-Selling Author and Chief Innovation Officer, Zeam
Jack Perry - Founder, CEO and Chief Zeamer, Zeam
TV Industry Transformed
As TV platforms race to innovate for new business, how is the industry strengthening its offerings for audiences and brand partners alike? How might improved discoverability, interactivity and commerce capabilities be offering new opportunities to expand TV’s footprint?
Karen Kovacs - President, Advertising and Partnerships, NBCUniversal
Julian Franco - President, Operations & Strategy, FOX Entertainment
Amy Reinhard - President of Advertising, Netflix
Lisa Siskind Bilgrei - Global Head of GTM & Content Programming, Google TV
Evan Adlman - EVP, Commercial Sales & Revenue Operations, AMC Networks
Champions of Sports Culture Across Platforms
An exploration into how the sports community is creating valuable connections to today’s audiences across platforms. What are opportunities to align with sports fans, a uniquely passionate and loyal consumer group? Leaders across the sporting-verse converge to share how they are succeeding through sports fan engagement.
Carlos ‘Olek‘ Loewenstein - President, Global Sports, TelevisaUnivision
Robert Gottlieb - President, Marketing, Fox Sports
Stacy Rosenson - CMO and GM, Amazon Sports
Bob Carney - SVP, Head of Social & Digital Content, NBA
Fireside Chat with Disney and Abbott Elementary
Quinta Brunson - Executive Producer, Creator, Actor, "Abbott Elementary"
Craig Erwich - President, Disney Television Group
Storytelling Entrepreneurs
A look at the movers and shakers redefining storytelling across platforms, spanning gaming, podcasts, digital content and more. What new entertainment formats are breaking through to today’s audiences? How might different entertainment categories inspire the creative community to deliver something new to audiences?
Nicole Byer - Host, “Why Won't You Date Me?”
Jake Shane - Host, “Therapuss”
Benito Skinner - Creator, Writer, EP & Actor, “Overcompensating” & Host, “Ride”
Matt Rogers - Host, “Las Culturistas”
Tig Notaro - Host, "Handsome”
Speakers
2025 Partners
PREMIER PARTNER
OFFICIAL PARTNER
SUPPORTING PARTNERS
OFFICIAL COFFEE BREAK PARTNER
Sponsorship & Table Sales
Michelle Fine-Smith
Registration & Group Ticket Rates
Sabrina Lee
Programming
Susanne Ault
|
Sponsorship Inquiries
|
Registration & Group Ticket Rates
|
Programming Inquiries
|
Michelle Fine-Smith
|
Sabrina Lee
|
Susanne Ault