Agenda 

Keynote Roundtable: The Future of the Streaming Industry

An exploration into where the streaming content industry is headed next, given new pressures to connect with audiences who are more fragmented than ever across entertainment options. 

Brett Paul - President, Warner Bros. Television Group and Chief Operating Officer, WBD US Networks
Katherine Pope - President, Sony Pictures Television
Lisa Katz - President, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Entertainment
Alison Hoffman - President, STARZ Networks
Laura Lancaster - Head of Co-Production and Ongoing Series, Amazon Studios
 

Keynote Conversation with Matt and Ross Duffer, Creators, Executive Producers, “Stranger Things”

Hear the behind the scenes of the fan favorite series as it enters its final season, launching over three parts this November.

Matt & Ross Duffer - Creators & Executive Producers, “Stranger Things”
Michael Schneider (Moderator) - TV Editor, Variety
 

The Booming Live Experience Economy

An exploration into how building out a live experience strategy is critical to drive growth for consumer and entertainment brands and franchises. Who are the leaders creating experiences that can strengthen fandom as well as offer new revenue streams for companies? What are the latest trends in live experiences, spanning themed activations, festivals, sporting events and more that are succeeding? Top minds behind live experiences share their stories.  

Josh Simon - VP, Consumer Products and Experiences, Netflix
Rahul Gautam - Global TMT Consulting Leader and Americas Media and Entertainment Consulting Leader, EY
Simon Robinson - COO, WB Studios and Head of Global Experiences
Judy Lee - Global Head of Experiences, Pinterest
 

Groundbreakers of Creator Marketing

In a now maturing space, a look at leaders who are continuing to make an impact with creator marketing strategies. What does it take to connect with audiences who are quick to move from trend to trend; influencer to influencer? Who is continuing to successfully breakthrough in aligning with the social media/creator community?  
 

Spencer Collantes - VP Creative Marketing, Neon
Margaret Walker - EVP, Entertainment Marketing, NBCUniversal
Dustin Sandoval - VP, Digital Marketing, The Walt Disney Studios
Dalia Ganz - EVP, Digital & Marketing, Warner Records
 

Conversation with Jody Gerson, Chairman and CEO, Universal Music Publishing Group and Phil Schermer, Founder & CEO of Project Healthy Minds

Hear how the entertainment industry is using new technologies to drive awareness about mental health.

Jody Gerson - Chairman and CEO, Universal Music Publishing Group
Phil Schermer - Founder & CEO, Project Healthy Minds
 

Networking Lunch

 

Leveling Up in the Entertainment Industry: AI to Unlock New Creative Frontiers

A look at the trailblazers who are putting AI into action across the entertainment and media industry. How might advancing AI technology provide new gifts to the creative community and audiences alike? Might AI provide new catalysts for human ingenuity?  

Shahrzad Rafati - Founder and CEO, RHEI
Jenn Lockhart - SVP of Sales, Midwest & West Coast, Teads
Pouya Shahbazian - Producer, (Divergent; American Honey; Love, Victor;) and CEO, Staircase Studios, AI
Dan Reich - EVP & Global Head of Product and Design, Paramount+, Pluto TV and BET+
 

Keynote Conversation with Producer Jerry Bruckheimer, (F1: The Movie)

Hear about the latest trends in filmmaking from prolific, accomplished and Academy Award nominated producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who most recently produced this summer’s blockbuster ‘F1.’

Jerry Bruckheimer - Producer, "F1: The Movie"
 

Behind the Scenes with Zeam, featuring John Stamos and Jack Perry

John Stamos - Actor, Producer, Best-Selling Author and Chief Innovation Officer, Zeam
Jack Perry - Founder, CEO and Chief Zeamer, Zeam
 

TV Industry Transformed

As TV platforms race to innovate for new business, how is the industry strengthening its offerings for audiences and brand partners alike? How might improved discoverability, interactivity and commerce capabilities be offering new opportunities to expand TV’s footprint? 

Karen Kovacs - President, Advertising and Partnerships, NBCUniversal
Julian Franco - President, Operations & Strategy, FOX Entertainment
Amy Reinhard - President of Advertising, Netflix
Lisa Siskind Bilgrei - Global Head of GTM & Content Programming, Google TV
Evan Adlman - EVP, Commercial Sales & Revenue Operations, AMC Networks
 

Champions of Sports Culture Across Platforms

An exploration into how the sports community is creating valuable connections to today’s audiences across platforms. What are opportunities to align with sports fans, a uniquely passionate and loyal consumer group? Leaders across the sporting-verse converge to share how they are succeeding through sports fan engagement. 

Carlos ‘Olek‘ Loewenstein - President, Global Sports, TelevisaUnivision
Robert Gottlieb - President, Marketing, Fox Sports
Stacy Rosenson - CMO and GM, Amazon Sports
Bob Carney - SVP, Head of Social & Digital Content, NBA
 

Fireside Chat with Disney and Abbott Elementary

Quinta Brunson - Executive Producer, Creator, Actor, "Abbott Elementary"
Craig Erwich - President, Disney Television Group
 

Storytelling Entrepreneurs

A look at the movers and shakers redefining storytelling across platforms, spanning gaming, podcasts, digital content and more. What new entertainment formats are breaking through to today’s audiences? How might different entertainment categories inspire the creative community to deliver something new to audiences? 

Nicole Byer - Host, “Why Won't You Date Me?”
Jake Shane - Host, “Therapuss”
Benito Skinner - Creator, Writer, EP & Actor, “Overcompensating” & Host, “Ride”
Matt Rogers - Host, “Las Culturistas”
Tig Notaro - Host, "Handsome”
 

